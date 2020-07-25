Dr. Laurie Harden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Harden, MD
Dr. Laurie Harden, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Advanced Psychiatric Group721 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 423-7149
Harden Health1555 Howell Branch Rd Ste C206, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 434-9127Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Until I found Dr. Harden, my 15 years of treatment had been a revolving door of 10+ underwhelming, disappointing - if not dangerous - psychiatrists. With patience and understanding, Dr. Harden helped me through a very difficult time and has helped me maintain my balance for the past 6 years! She and her staff are thorough, compassionate, available and prompt. I highly recommend her as a physician and as a person.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1952500118
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Dr. Harden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Harden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harden.
