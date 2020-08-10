Overview

Dr. Laurie Greenberg, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Greenberg works at IGO Medical Group, AMC in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.