Overview

Dr. Laurie Goss, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Goss works at Novant Health Matthews Children's Clinic in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.