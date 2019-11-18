Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurie Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Goldman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
-
1
Kj Wellness Inc.1655 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 202E, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (312) 973-1866
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?
She is great. Been going to her for a few years now and she actually cares about her patients.
About Dr. Laurie Goldman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083692719
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.