Dr. Laurie Frakes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Calgary / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Frakes works at cCARE San Marcos Cancer Center in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.