Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD

Breast Surgery
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1245 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 579-3840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Gynecologic Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Dr Flynn is the whole package! She knows her stuff, is a skilled and meticulous surgeon, is compassionate and last but not least fun. Everything you need when walking this journey!
    TAH — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD
    About Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316053994
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • Baptist Health System
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flynn has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Flynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

