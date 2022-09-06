Overview

Dr. Laurie Flynn, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.