Dr. Laurie Duckett, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurie Duckett, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Utica Park Clinic1809 E 13th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 599-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My visit was very pleasant. I was late but she and her staff were most gracious. My husband did not meet Dr. Duckett, but from her picture, he thinks she looks like Meg Ryan! She sure looks younger than 60! Very nice doctor. Lynn Hall (Norma)...
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Duckett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duckett accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duckett has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckett.
