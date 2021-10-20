Overview

Dr. Laurie Duckett, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Duckett works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.