Dr. Laurie Duckett, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurie Duckett, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Duckett works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic
    1809 E 13th St Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 599-8200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2021
    My visit was very pleasant. I was late but she and her staff were most gracious. My husband did not meet Dr. Duckett, but from her picture, he thinks she looks like Meg Ryan! She sure looks younger than 60! Very nice doctor. Lynn Hall (Norma)...
    (Norma) Lynn Hall — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Laurie Duckett, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114923794
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Duckett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duckett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duckett has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

