Dr. Laurie Dory, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurie Dory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Dr. Dory works at Laurie Boquet Dory M.d.p.a. in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Stye and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laurie Boquet Dory M.d.p.a.
    901 TRAVIS AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 332-5585

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 18, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Dory for several years now. Both my husband and I can say that Dr. Dory is very competent, thorough, professional and knowledgeable. She fully explains the plan for my eyesight and educates me on the steps to care for my eyes. I will continue to see her and continue to refer people to her. Her staff is also competent and knowledgeable.
    Marilyn K — Jun 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laurie Dory, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417930900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Dory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dory has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dory works at Laurie Boquet Dory M.d.p.a. in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dory’s profile.

    Dr. Dory has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Stye and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dory. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

