Dr. Laurie Dory, MD
Dr. Laurie Dory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Locations
Laurie Boquet Dory M.d.p.a.901 TRAVIS AVE, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-5585
I have been a patient of Dr. Dory for several years now. Both my husband and I can say that Dr. Dory is very competent, thorough, professional and knowledgeable. She fully explains the plan for my eyesight and educates me on the steps to care for my eyes. I will continue to see her and continue to refer people to her. Her staff is also competent and knowledgeable.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417930900
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
