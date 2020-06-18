Overview

Dr. Laurie Dory, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Dory works at Laurie Boquet Dory M.d.p.a. in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Stye and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.