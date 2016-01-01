Dr. Laurie Deemer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Deemer, DMD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Deemer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Covington, GA.
Dr. Deemer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deemer Laurie DMD LLC2104 Newton Dr NE, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (470) 205-0315
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deemer?
About Dr. Laurie Deemer, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1922118124
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deemer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deemer works at
Dr. Deemer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.