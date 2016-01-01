Dr. Laurie Cooke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Cooke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Cooke, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Locations
Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Jessup Street1602 Jessup St, Wilmington, DE 19802 Directions (302) 576-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurie Cooke, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972693612
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.