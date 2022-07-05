See All Plastic Surgeons in Glenview, IL
Dr. Laurie Casas, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Laurie Casas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Casas works at Casas Aesthetics LLC and Medical Spa in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore Chicago, Glenview, Il
    2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 270, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 657-6884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 05, 2022
I had Miradry performed by Janina a couple of weeks ago. I had no idea how much I would appreciate the follow up services she provided me, basically offering to massage the area as often as I wanted for several days after having it done. She gave me really thorough massages and sent me home with specialized cream, just making me much more comfortable overall. I am so pleased with the results 2 weeks out and will take all of Janina’s advice to ensure the best final result. Some people just go above and beyond and Janina really is one of those rare finds.
— Jul 05, 2022
About Dr. Laurie Casas, MD

Education & Certifications

What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laurie Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Casas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Casas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Casas works at Casas Aesthetics LLC and Medical Spa in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Casas’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

