Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD

Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Brunette works at Keck Medicine Of USC in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Hospital of Usc
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 442-8500
  2. 2
    Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3922
  3. 3
    Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 568-1622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr. Burnette was so wonderful! She was kind, patient, and thorough. Explained everything with simple to understand answers and made me feel so comforted after getting a shock from Huntington ER. I know I am in good hands and feel completely confident in Dr. Burnett's care. By the way her assistant Patricia is wonderful as well as are all the interactions I have had there with staff.
    Eve J — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD

    • Oncology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962639203
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • David Geffen Sch Med/UCLA Med Ctr
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    • University of Washington
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurie Brunette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brunette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brunette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brunette has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Brunette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brunette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brunette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

