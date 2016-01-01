Overview

Dr. Laurie Ballew, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Ballew works at University Of Louisville Physicians in Louisville, KY with other offices in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.