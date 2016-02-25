Dr. Laurie Bachrach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachrach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Bachrach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Gottlieb Professional Building675 W North Ave Ste 605, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-5055
Elmhurst Memorial Center for Health1200 S York St Ste 4190, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 834-5701
Gottlieb Professional Building133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 3301, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 834-5701
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Urology
Dr. Bachrach has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachrach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachrach. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachrach.
