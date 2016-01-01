Dr. Laurie Asato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Asato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurie Asato, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Asato works at
Locations
-
1
Island Obstetrics and Gynecology1380 Lusitana St Ste 1014, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 546-1199
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laurie Asato, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588860324
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
