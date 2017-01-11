Dr. Laurie Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurie Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurie Anderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Children's Clinic Springdale3057 Springdale Ave, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 751-2522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anderson has been my son's Dr since he was born. I trust her completely. She goes above and beyond. I'm very lucky to have her.
About Dr. Laurie Anderson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
