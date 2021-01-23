Dr. Laurianne Scott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurianne Scott, DO
Dr. Laurianne Scott, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Laurianne Scott135 N Ewing St Ste 205, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-2079
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538132139
- Akron Gen Med Ctr
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.