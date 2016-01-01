Overview

Dr. Lauri Mulvey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Mulvey works at Childrens Hospital Philadelphia in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.