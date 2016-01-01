Dr. Lauri Mulvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauri Mulvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Lauri Mulvey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Mulvey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Childrens Hospital Philadelphia101 Plainsboro Rd, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 520-1717
-
2
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-3440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
North American Spine and Pain707 Alexander Rd Ste 205, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 520-1717Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulvey?
About Dr. Lauri Mulvey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1326112400
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulvey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulvey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulvey works at
Dr. Mulvey has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulvey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.