Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauri Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lauri Green, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
Lauri Green M.d. Sc1177 Quail Ct Ste 101, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 695-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been going to Dr. Green for many years. Prior to seeing Dr Green he had seen many other therapists. He was a mess by the time we got to her. She helped him in so many ways. As he grew older he left Dr Green thinking he could handle life without her because he thought she only treated kids. He again tried different drs. and once again his life became unmanageable. He's back seeing Dr. Green and slowly once again turning his life around. She even calls around to find the best price for a prescription for you if you don't have insurance. I have sent many friends to her and they have all been very happy with the results.
About Dr. Lauri Green, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922045970
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
