Overview

Dr. Laurey Mogil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Mogil works at Dream Anesthesia P.c. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.