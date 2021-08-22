Dr. Laurey Mogil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mogil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurey Mogil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurey Mogil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Mogil works at
Locations
-
1
Dream Anesthesia P.c.1301 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 645-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mogil?
Very personable and gave me an excellent exam.
About Dr. Laurey Mogil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Greek and Hebrew
- 1326049644
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mogil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mogil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mogil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mogil works at
Dr. Mogil has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mogil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mogil speaks Greek and Hebrew.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mogil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mogil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mogil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mogil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.