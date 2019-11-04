See All Oncologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Laurent Brard, MD

Oncology
Overview

Dr. Laurent Brard, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, IL. 

Dr. Brard works at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Illinois University School of M
    315 W Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000
    415 N 9th St Bldg 430, Springfield, IL 62702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 545-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 04, 2019
    Best OB/GYN Oncologist surgeon you could ever hope for when a loved one is going through a major cancer surgery. We feel so blessed that Dr Brard cared for our 40 year old daughter last June when we were just devastated with her medical needs. He always has words of comfort when I (mom) has so many concerns and worries. His bedside manner is superb! He expects nothing but the best care for his patients! I’m so thankful God put this man in our lives when we needed him most. My daughter recovered beautifully from surgery and is now finished with chemo #4 out of 6..without Dr. Brard we may not even be where we are today without him. We’re forever grateful! BTW: Our daughter loves and adores Dr. Brard too! She totally trusts him with her health care!
    Rhonda Hott — Nov 04, 2019
    About Dr. Laurent Brard, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1346278041
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brard works at Southern Illinois University in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Brard’s profile.

    Dr. Brard has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

