Overview
Dr. Laurence Yee, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.
San Francisco Surgical Medial Group3838 California St Rm 616, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 923-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Chinese Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an excellent doctor. He listens to you and seems to care.
About Dr. Laurence Yee, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053314989
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- UCSF Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Yee has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
