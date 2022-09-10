See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Laurence Weider, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurence Weider, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Weider works at Weider Plastic Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weider Plastic Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B145, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-8444

  • Medical City Dallas

Breast Atrophy
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 10, 2022
    Dr.Weider did an awesome jobs with my breast. I had a breast lift & implants. He’s very easy talk to. His office manager Kimber is also a sweetheart too. They both worked with me on what was the best look based on my body frame. My husband also went to him 4 years ago for liposuction and received the same outstanding care. I highly recommend Dr. Weider and his staff for any cosmetic surgery. Very smooth process from start to finish. Thanks again!
    Charmaine — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. Laurence Weider, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164417358
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
