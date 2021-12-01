Overview

Dr. Laurence Weber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Weber works at Ascension Borgess Westside in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.