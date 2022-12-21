Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurence Tokaz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Texas Breast Specialists4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5197Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Tokaz has been my oncologist since 2011. He is very pleasant and professional. I trust him with my care and highly recommend him.
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Tokaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tokaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tokaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.