Dr. Laurence Stawick, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Stawick works at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.