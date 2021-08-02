See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Garden City, NY
Dr. Laurence Spier, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (30)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurence Spier, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Spier works at NYU Winthrop Vascular Center in Garden City, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Winthrop Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML2, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4400
  2. 2
    Thoracic Surgery
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-0096

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 02, 2021
    Dr. Spier is wonderful and explains everything in detail and is very thorough, he is professional and he is truly concerned about your well being. I would recommend him in a heartbeat. His office staff, nurses and assistants are also very professional, caring and truly concerned about your well being.
    Lorraine Argento — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Laurence Spier, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    33 years of experience
    English
    1043289218
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    • North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Dickinson College Carlisle Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Spier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spier has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Spier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spier.

