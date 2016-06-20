Overview

Dr. Laurence Shields, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shields works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

