Dr. Laurence Shields, MD
Dr. Laurence Shields, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria116 S Palisade Dr Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
I have had dr shields as my dr for both pregnancies and he is an amazing dr, would use him again
- University of California, San Diego
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
- Bexar Co Hosp|University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
- Univ Of Tx Sch Of Med At San Antonio
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
