Overview

Dr. Laurence Schwartz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Schwartz works at Msk Group PC in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.