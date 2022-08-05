Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Schwartz, DO
Overview
Dr. Laurence Schwartz, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Msk Group PC6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 403, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-0200
-
2
Orthosouth Hospitalists of Desoto7900 Airways Blvd Bldg B102, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 548-2965
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
Nice upgrade to the facility since last year. Staff was professional and efficient. Dr. Schwartz was personable and took the time with me to explain both the progress with the surgery as well as what to expect. I appreciate his knowledge and skill as a surgeon.
About Dr. Laurence Schwartz, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1497868897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.