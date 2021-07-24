Dr. Saben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Saben, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Saben, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Saben works at
Locations
Laurence R. Saben M.d. A Professional Corp.615 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 440-7831
Paradise Valley Hospital330 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 440-7831
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
kind cool collected, he's a smart doctor and should win an award, a neat guy who changed my life and stabilized me. He should get all my young friends I know for a doctor he's a really good guy.
About Dr. Laurence Saben, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1669454898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
