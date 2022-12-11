Overview

Dr. Laurence Rubin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Foot and Ankle Specialists of Virginia in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.