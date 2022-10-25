Dr. Laurence Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Locations
Emma Zargarian M.d. P.A.6565 N Charles St Ste 501, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-4800
Finney Trimble Surgical Associates LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 510, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 821-6260
Greater Baltimore Medical Center6701 N Charles St, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-2354
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a large incisional hernia. Dr. Ross explained procedure and showed me my hernia after my MRI. Then he even spent the time to explain/show it to my adult son. I felt very confident in him. Professional- with a good "bed-side manner". During my follow-up visits he told me what to expect and what I should do or not do. I appreciated his thoroughness. If I need surgery I would return to see him. Definitely would recommend him
About Dr. Laurence Ross, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720160484
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
