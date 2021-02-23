Dr. Laurence Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Rosenberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Southeastern Plastic Surgery2030 Fleischmann Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 219-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the most attentive Doctor that I can recall my whole life of 71 years. He looked intently into my eyes to discuss what I felt like regarding his attempt to put my nose back together after Mohs surgery to which I said Dr. Rosenberg it's your call just as if I was you lying here do for me what you would do for yourself and God will be with us and so He was. His assistant Raina was absolutely the most compassionate and caring presence that made me very comfortable. And so would I recommend them? No question I just can't believe you would be in better hands than those of Dr. Lawrence Z. Rosenberg and his precious staff. Sincerely Yours, Mark A. James
About Dr. Laurence Rosenberg, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Wound Repair, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.