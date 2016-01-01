Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Richman works at
Locations
Dr. Victor F McNamara DPM899 Outer Rd Ste C, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (888) 418-3763
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1831208503
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.