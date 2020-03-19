Dr. Primack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Primack, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Primack, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Conemaugh Miners Medical Center, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Primack works at
Locations
Blair Neurologic Associates914 S 12Th St, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 201-2309
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR Primack as usual was very caring.He made me feel that I deserved to be treated with respect.He also carefully explained what he going to do to help me.
About Dr. Laurence Primack, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1689605586
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Primack accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Primack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Primack works at
Dr. Primack has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Primack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Primack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.