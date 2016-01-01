Overview

Dr. Laurence Petty, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Petty works at Plant City in Plant City, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.