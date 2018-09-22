See All General Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Pearl works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS
    510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 791-6767
  2. 2
    Victoria T Tran MD Inc
    8907 Warner Ave Ste 201, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 842-8282

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 22, 2018
    Dr. Pearl is a wonderful surgeon and I would highly recommend you go to him. My brother had two severe hernia tears and was unable to walk due to the pain and damage of waiting too long to have this surgery. The surgery was about three hours to repair the damage. I was dreading the recovering. The surgery went perfectly, he felt like his old self immediately after the surgery. Never needed any pain medication and healed quickly. The office staff was pleasant and friendly. Thank you Dr. Pearl.
    About Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386618841
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Or Hlth Sci Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
• Rice U
    • Rice U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearl has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

