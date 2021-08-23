Overview

Dr. Laurence Mermelstein, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Mermelstein works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Huntington, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY, Riverhead, NY, West Islip, NY, West Hempstead, NY and Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.