Overview

Dr. Laurence Mack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Mack works at Infertility Associates in Massapequa, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

