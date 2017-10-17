Dr. Krain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Krain, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Krain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Krain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1721Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Physicians Clinic Of Iowa275 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1721
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krain?
Dr. Krain is kind, professional, and thorough. He spent time getting all the info he needed to help me, and then walked me and my parents through a plan of action for me. He has an excellent nurse, Ana, who is very prompt, typically calling back within 24 hours (most of my calls were pretty urgent).
About Dr. Laurence Krain, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1548268147
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krain works at
Dr. Krain has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.