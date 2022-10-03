Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Kinsella works at
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group1055 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-3900
St. Louis General Surgery1035 Bellevue Ave Ste 500, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 Directions (314) 925-4773
Hospital Affiliations
- Pike County Memorial Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am seeing him for a vaccine injury. He ordered all the right tests. I was diagnosed with MCAS. I usually hate going to doctors, but it was actually a pleasure. He’s funny and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Laurence Kinsella, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1770591646
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Rhode Island Hospital
- St Johns Mercy Medical Center
- Cornell College
- Internal Medicine, Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinsella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinsella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinsella works at
Dr. Kinsella has seen patients for Migraine, Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.