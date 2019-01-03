Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Kaye works at
Locations
-
1
Camp Lowell Surgery Center4709 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 618-6058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaye?
I just had cataract surgery on both eyes done by Dr. Kaye. I would highly recommend him. He is very professional and has a nice manner about him. He makes a patient feel at ease from the time you come in for your first appointment until he has completed your surgery and follow-up.
About Dr. Laurence Kaye, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Afrikaans
- 1598865289
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaye works at
Dr. Kaye has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaye speaks Afrikaans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.