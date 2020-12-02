Dr. Laurence Karns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Karns, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Karns, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Karns works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Centers of Ohio Inc.6407 Frank Ave Nw, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 966-1111
-
2
The Institute for Refractive and Intraocular Surgery800 McKinley Ave NW, Canton, OH 44703 Directions (330) 452-8884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Karns?
DR. KARN'S HAS BEEN MY DOCTOR FOR YEARS. HE TAKES THE TIME TO EXPLAIN EVERYTHING AND ANSWER ALL QUESTIONS. I NEVER FEEL RUSHED. DR. KARN'S KEPT A WATCH ON MY CATARACT, AND WHEN THE TIME CAME FOR SURGERY, HE AND ALL THE STAFF AT BOTH OFFICES AND IRIS SURGICAL CENTER WERE VERY CARING AND WONDERFUL!
About Dr. Laurence Karns, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871592584
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karns works at
Dr. Karns has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.