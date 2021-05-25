Dr. Laurence Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurence Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurence Jacobs, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Buffalo Grove Clinic135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 195, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 215-8899Monday6:30am - 4:00pmTuesday6:30am - 4:00pmWednesday6:30am - 4:00pmThursday6:30am - 4:00pmFriday6:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hoffman Estates Clinic2260 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-1510Monday6:30am - 4:00pmTuesday6:30am - 4:00pmWednesday6:30am - 4:00pmThursday6:30am - 4:00pmFriday6:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Jacobs and his staff! Dr. Jacobs is very experienced, knowledgeable doctor who really cares about his patients. Another thing I love about him is that he has made himself available to patients by giving his email and always answering questions/concerns. I was very nervous about my 1st appointment but he made me feel comfortable and that I am in good hands. From then on at every appointment with him I felt like I am talking not only to my doctor but to my friend too. His staff- his staff are all wonderful. Very detailed oriented and were quick to respond in the portal when I had questions. Shout out to Jen M. from the BG office, and Lisa and Melissa from the HP IVF center! You girls rock! Now, less than a year later after my 1st appointment I’m happily pregnant with twins! Thanks for all you have done for me and my family Dr. Jacobs and staff!
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1922141522
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Northwestern
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
