Dr. Laurence Haber, MD

Neurology
4 (15)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurence Haber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Haber works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Vertigo and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 (718) 470-7000
    Laurence D. Haber M.d. PC
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 110, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 498-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Feb 01, 2020
    Dr. Haber takes the time to listen to his patients. It's a pleasure to go to his office because of two of his people. Gabrella and Hillary are fantastic. They are always pleasant and helpful. I was having trouble getting records from another Dr. and they obtained them for me. They are very efficient and make the office visit go well
    M.Molloy — Feb 01, 2020
    About Dr. Laurence Haber, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053319475
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orth Institute Nyu Med Center
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
