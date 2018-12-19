Overview

Dr. Laurence Greenwood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Greenwood works at Alek's House in Lanham, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.