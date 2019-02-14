Dr. Gorlick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Gorlick, MD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Gorlick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Lawrence D Sher MD550 Deep Valley Dr Ste 319, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274 Directions (310) 544-6858
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gorlick is the best doctor I have ever seen. Period. Why? Because he listens. Because he is compassionate and knows that every patient is different and therefore needs different care. There has to be a tremendous trust between a patient and their doctor. Thank you to several of my good friends for referring him me to me.
About Dr. Laurence Gorlick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp
- Long Island College Hospital
- Med U of Guadalajara
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gorlick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorlick speaks Spanish.
