See All Plastic Surgeons in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Glickman works at Deep Blue Med Spa in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
10 (270)
View Profile
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
10 (36)
View Profile
Grace Degregorio, PA
Grace Degregorio, PA
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Deep Blue Med Spa
    2110 Northern Blvd Ste 210, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5500
  2. 2
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC
    999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 231-1449
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Glickman?

    Oct 25, 2022
    I chose Dr. Glickman for my face lift procedure after much deliberation. I'm very happy I did because I've received what seems like 100s of compliments on my results. Aside from that, I'm just personally happy and notice that I look younger when looking back at pictures before I had this done. I did not need to use the pain medication prescribed, I stuck to Acetaminophen. I was impressed the pain level for a procedure like this could be so tolerable. And Dr. Glickman's relaxed attitude made me feel really calm when I normally would be anxious (throughout the process). I highly recommend. If you're been thinking about doing this for a long time like I was, I would say go for it!
    Regina — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glickman to family and friends

    Dr. Glickman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Glickman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD.

    About Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144289158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sunnybrooke Health Science Centre, University Of Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau County Medical Center & SUNY Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montreal General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • McGill University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hamilton College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Laurence Glickman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.