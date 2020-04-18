Dr. Laurence Ferber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laurence Ferber, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Ferber works at
Ocala Health Trauma LLC1234 SE Magnolia Ext Unit 1, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 401-1218Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Citrus Surgical Specialists403 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-3646Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 3000 Medical Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 615-7007
Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center131 S Citrus Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 341-6000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ferber saved my life in 2008. I had a perforated colon from diverticulitis. He made the extraordinary effort to remove part of my colon without leaving me with a colostomy. He is a wonderful doctor and a very special person. On a personal note, he said I was the only patient he had ever had with a perforated colon who was always smiling.
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1679540744
- Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia
Dr. Ferber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferber works at
Dr. Ferber has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferber speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.