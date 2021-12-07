See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Laurence Epstein, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Laurence Epstein, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Epstein works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Sinus Bradycardia and Second Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 472-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Third Degree Heart Block
Sinus Bradycardia
Second Degree Heart Block
Third Degree Heart Block
Sinus Bradycardia
Second Degree Heart Block

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2021
    One of the best EP surgeons in the North East, possibly the US
    — Dec 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Laurence Epstein, MD
    About Dr. Laurence Epstein, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurence Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Epstein works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Epstein’s profile.

    Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Sinus Bradycardia and Second Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

